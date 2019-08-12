Robert Wheeler, author of “Jim Thorpe: World’s Greatest Athlete,” will stop by Ganondagan State Historic Site for a presentation with rare photographs and voice recordings at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Seneca Art & Culture Center, 7000 County Road 41, Victor.

Thorpe won two gold medals at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, but lost them in 1913 after it was discovered he violated amateur rules.

He was voted the Greatest Athlete of the First Half of the Century by the Associated Press and became a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 1920, he helped found the American Professional Football Association — which would evolve into the NFL.

Admission is $8 at the door, $5 for Friends of Ganondagan members. Wheeler’s book will be available for purchase.