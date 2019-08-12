Author Marjory Allen Perez will discuss her books on regional African American history at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the West Bloomfield Historical Society, 8966 state Routes 5 and 20.

“Final Stop, Freedom: The Underground Experience in Wayne County, New York” brings travelers on the Underground Railroad to life, and explores how freed and escaped slaves re-established their lives in upstate New York.

“Freedom, a Shared Sacrifice: New York’s African American Civil War Soldiers” shares personal stories and images of area residents that fought in the black units, and the families they left behind.

The free program includes a book signing. Visit wbhsny.org for information.