Hannah Sharp, of Victor, will present “The Show Must Go On” at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington, to raise awareness for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Sharp was diagnosed with this connective tissue disorder that affects the skin, joints and blood vessel walls in 2013. She began experiencing various joint issues in high school, yet went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater from Niagara University in 2010.

Sharp performed professionally with Buffalo theaters for 10 years and “The Diva Show Band” for two years. Her declining health led her to move back to Victor in 2017.

Her typical day consists of taking 15-20 medications, some of which are supplied via a direct line to her heart, in conjunction with other fluids. A pacemaker helps reduce seizures and her meals are fed through a tube.

“I have to cancel plans a lot,” she said. “I had to leave my job as a dayhab teacher at Cobblestone, which I loved. I’ve lost friends boyfriends and opportunities because of EDS. It’s taken so much from me, but I have to keep fighting. Giving up is not an option. I’m fighting for the opportunities I know I will still have the chance to achieve.”

The show consists of musical theater numbers and pop tunes performed by Sharpe and members of the Cobblestone Players.

All ticket sales will support Sharp’s current and future medical expenses. Call (585) 398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.