The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association will hold its annual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 14 at Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell.

Anthony Prestigiacomo from the Finger Lakes Watershed Hub will present his research on harmful algae blooms in low-nutrient lakes. CLWA program manager Kevin Olvany will discuss watershed projects, including the Canandaigua Lake Water Trail.

The meeting’s business portion will feature board member elections, reports from the chair and treasurer, and award recognitions.

Wine and snacks will be served. A $5 donation is appreciated. Call 585-394-5030 or email info@canandaigualakeassoc.org to register.