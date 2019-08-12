Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia will speak at the third annual Constitution Day Dinner hosted by the Ontario County Republican Committee on Sept. 20 at Club 86 in Geneva.

A VIP reception with Bellavia at 5:30 p.m. costs $99. Dinner starts with a social hour at 6 p.m., and tickets cost $50 each or $375 for tables of eight.

Speakers include U.S. Reps. Chris Collins, R-27th District, and Tom Reed, R-23rd District; state Sens. Rich Funke, R-55th District, and Pam Helming, R-54th District; Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-131st District; and Nick Langworthy, chairman of the state Republican Committee.

Visit ontariocountyrepublicancommittee.com to purchase tickets. Call 585-261-0737 or email taturner2@yahoo.com for sponsorship opportunities.