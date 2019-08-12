Please plan on attending one of the public meetings designed to solicit YOUR input into the Town of Canandaigua’s Comprehensive Plan!

New York State requires the Comprehensive Plan be updated every five to 10 years, and a committee has been formed to oversee the year-long update process. You are invited and encouraged to attend one of five public sessions scheduled to solicit your input.

The Comprehensive Plan provides a framework for the Town’s future decision-making, and is often referred to as a blueprint that will help guide decisions about fiscal planning, capital projects, land use, zoning and resource allocation.

Pencil in a one-hour public session on your calendar today and plan to attend:

• August 12 at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 5440 State Routes 5 and 20

• August 15 at 6 p.m., Stryker Farm, 4450 Emerson Road

• August 20 at 7 p.m., Cheshire Fire Hall, 4285 State Route 21 South

• August 22 at 5 p.m., Canandaigua Airport, 2450 Brickyard Road

• August 26 at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 5440 State Routes 5 and 20

Town residents will also be able to complete a survey on a variety of topics associated with the Comprehensive Plan, including demographics, quality of life, the Town’s performance in meeting

resident’s needs, and neighborhood-specific questions. The short survey should take 10 minutes to complete and will be released to the public in the near future.

So be sure to attend a stakeholder meeting, and complete the online survey. We want to hear what’s on your mind.

For more information about the Comprehensive Plan, please contact Eric Cooper at Ecooper@townofcanandaigua.org or at 585-394-1120.

Michelle Rowlinson

Michelle Amon

Office specialists, Town of Canandaigua