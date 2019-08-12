The public is invited to the museum, a beautifully preserved 1794 colonial home, and enjoy free ice cream while looking at the exhibits and talking with the Naples historian

The Naples Historical Society announced the grand opening of the Cleveland House Museum at the corner of Route 245 and Main Street, Naples. An opening celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, and on Sunday, Aug.18, from noon until 4 p.m.

The public is invited to see the museum, a beautifully preserved 1794 colonial home, and enjoy free ice cream provided by Crosby’s while you look at the exhibits.

Talk with Naples Town Historian John Murphy who will offer insight into the historic content in the displays.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1994, the house was built in the vernacular Federal style around 1794, and was expanded in the 1840s and '50s. It is a two-story, five-bay dwelling, and possesses a distinctive Federal-style entrance, featuring a paneled door with half sidelights and a blind elliptical fanlight.[2]

For more information, visit the Historical Society’s page on Facebook or https://www.naplesnyhistoricalsociety.org/