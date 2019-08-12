Barrel organ music played by several organ grinders will fill the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, West Henrietta, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Enthusiasts of this early form of musical entertainment will crank out tunes from a variety of vintage wind instruments, bringing back the sights and sounds from more than a century ago.

Organ grinders were showmen that traveled through cities and towns, often with a pet monkey or other animal. They played their tunes for coins on street corners, and aboard trains and trolleys.

The museum will echo with these sounds while visitors get an up close experience, listening, watching and trying their hands at making the music themselves.

Admission includes trolley rides — $8 for adults, $7 for ages 65 and older, $6 for ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and younger. Call (585) 533-1113 or visit nymtmuseum.org for information.