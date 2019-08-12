The morning weather was picture perfect as Paddle Keuka 5K racers lined up at the base of Keuka Lake. Participants warmed up with a paddle down Sugar Creek before taking their spot at the starting line.

After the horn, paddlers splashed along the triangular course that was designed to go around buoys and within reach of the safety boat and kayak team.

Volunteers served refreshments for the post-race chicken barbecue, provided by Grove Boys Catering. The DJ played a mix of classic and current hits as attendees bought raffle tickets and race T-shirts.

Proceeds benefited the Finger Lakes Museum in Branchport.