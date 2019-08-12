A 17-year-old girl allegedly assaulted a Hillside staff member, stole her facility keys, and stole an area resident's vehicle

HOPEWELL — A 17-year-old female faces robbery and burglary charges after allegedly assaulting a staff member at Hillside Children’s Center in Hopewell, stealing her facility keys, and stealing a vehicle.

According to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, the suspect was charged Aug. 9 with first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary, stemming from an incident that happened overnight July 29 at Hillside Children’s Center in Hopewell. The 17-year-old and two other juvenile suspects allegedly assaulted a staff member, stole her facility keys from her person, attempted to steal her car keys, and ran away from the facility. Shortly thereafter, according to the sheriff, the suspect went into the open garage of a nearby private residence and stole the vehicle parked inside — then driving herself, the other juvenile suspects and a 17-year-old male (who didn’t take part in the assault, according to the sheriff) to the city of Rochester.

The other two juvenile suspects were located July 29 in Greece; the 17-year-old male was located Aug. 1 in Greece and was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for being a passenger in the stolen vehicle. He was arraigned at Ontario County CAP Court and remanded to the Ontario County Jail on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 insurance bond.

The 17-year-old female suspect was located Aug. 9 at a Lime Street address in Rochester after a warrant of arrest was issued for her. She was arraigned at Ontario County CAP Court and also remanded to the jail, on $1,500 cash or $3,000 insurance bond.

The incident was handled by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Investigators and Warrant Unit.