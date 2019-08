Victor Hiking Trails will lead a night hike at Bare Hill Unique Area in Rushville on Aug. 31.

Hikers can meet at Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., at 5:30 p.m. to carpool to the trail head, or meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Bare Hill parking lot at 5950 Van Epps Road.

Participants should bring dinner, a chair or blanket, and a flashlight. Native American singing and dancing will follow the bonfire at dusk.

Call 585-234-8226 or visit victorhikingtrails.org for information.