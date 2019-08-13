Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E. Main St., Rochester, will start its 70th anniversary season with “Guys and Dolls” on Aug. 30-Sept. 15.

The 2019-20 season also marks the musical comedy’s 70th birthday. It ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950.

In Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town despite the authorities breathing down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer Adelaide laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown as a result.

“Guys and Dolls” takes audiences from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana and into the sewers of NYC, but eventually everyone ends up where they belong.

“‘Guys and Dolls’ is one of the most iconic and celebrated stories in the musical theater cannon,” said Danny Hoskins, artistic and managing director. “With a score that everyone adores along with characters that are larger than life, it not only gives our artists some of the richest storytelling to sink their teeth into, but it gives our patrons the most classic and vibrant music to sing along to as our 70th season begins. ‘Guys and Dolls’ is the perfect vehicle to kick-start our biggest and brassiest season yet.”

The cast includes Dean Davis (Calvin), Laura Jean Diekmann (Miss Adelaide), Jennie Gilardoni (Hot Box Girl), Lexi Gleichauf (Hot Box Girl), Alvis Green Jr. (Nicely Nicely Johnson), Suzanne Hansch (Agatha), Lance Hoffman (Lr. Brannigan), Tina Hoffman (Hot Box Girl), Lani Toyama Hoskins (Sarah Brown), Emily Putnam (Martha), Tom Racculia (Benny Southstreet), Ann Rhody (General Cartwright), Eric Schutt (Harry the Horse), Scott Shriner (Nathan Detroit), Scott Shutts (Rusty), J. Simmons (Sky Masterson), Hadley Strelau (Hot Box Girl), Jason Tortorici (Big Jule) and Steve Valvano (Arvide Abernathy). The production is directed by Hoskins, with musical direction by Julie Covach and choreography by Mandy Hassett.

Tickets cost $31.50-$39.50. Senior and student discounts are available. Call (585) 454-1260 or visit blackfriars.org for information.