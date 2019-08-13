The Retired Teachers Organization of Rochester and Vicinity will host a luncheon meeting on Sept. 11 at Burgundy Basin, 1361 Marsh Road, Pittsford.

Membership payment and activity signups will start at 10:30 a.m. before a business meeting at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. Entertainment will follow.

Checks sent before Aug. 31 should be made out to Retired Teachers Organization/RTO for $24 per person and mailed to Mary Zimmer, 68 Jordache Lane, Spencerport, New York, 14559.

Call (585) 351-4982 for information.