UPDATE: Ontario County deputies are investigating a homicide in the Town of Phelps after a man's body was found along Rt. 96 in Phelps late Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says the victim died from a gunshot wound. Messenger Post Media will continue to follow this developing story.

UPDATE:

Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified male died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

EARLIER:

A portion of Route 96 in Ontario County reopened early this morning after an investigation. Deputies say a body was found on the road Tuesday night.

Investigators say someone driving by noticed the body around 10:30 p.m. and called police.

Deputies do not believe the man was hit by a car and have ruled his death "suspicious".

Crime scene technicians have been taking photos and collecting evidence at the scene to try and figure out what happened.

Sheriff Henderson says the man was in his 20s or 30s but did not have any form of ID on him.

Route 96 was closed to traffic between County Road 6 and Hayes Road for several hours while deputies worked the scene but reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for the latest information.