CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Elks Lodge No. 1844, 19 Niagara St., has served the local community for 65 years. On Aug. 17, the Lodge will host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year: the annual sportsman drawing and chicken barbecue.

From noon to 5 p.m., over 1,200 chicken dinners will be served; 12 grand prizes and other door prizes will be awarded; and attendees will try their hand at various Monte Carlo games.

Tickets cost $30. Admission includes dinner and drinks for the ticketholder and a guest, as well as a chance to win prizes. Takeout chicken dinners are available.

The Lodge is comprised of nearly 450 members, and supports community programs for youth, Scouts and veterans.

“This event helps us to fund scholarships, youth and drug awareness programs, hoop and soccer shoots, Family Fun Day, and the dictionary program for our scholars, as well as provide support for the veterans assistance program at the VA,” Exalted Ruler Renee O’Dell said.

Along with the youth and veterans programs, the Lodge contributes to programs that help individuals with cerebral palsy and developmental disabilities, and their families.

“Every Sunday, from November to mid-March, we serve up bountiful breakfasts to raise money for local projects of the Cerebral Palsy Associations of New York State,” O’Dell said. “This year, we have added several other fundraisers to support this important initiative.”

Visit elks.org for information about Elks and membership.