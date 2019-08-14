Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Justin LaFountain, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Cameron Cecere, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Margaret Dunning, Shauna Glavin and Megan Frankenberger, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Cecilia Hoskins and Katelyn Smith, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.