Congratulations!

This past week, town board members Deputy Supervisor Patti Cataldi and Barry Deane attended the graduation of four new Webster Police Officers!

As in past years, the Webster town board has found that the best way to keep our Webster police force at current staffing levels is for the town to put police candidates into the Police Academy for nine months and then three months of field training. By doing this, we are able to choose officers from the Webster and surrounding areas that meet the qualifications and standards of being a Webster Police Officer.

This past Friday — Aug. 9 — Kyle Arseneau, Matthew Coppa, Tessa Frate and Robert Snook officially graduated from the Police Academy, as they all passed the academy training requirements and field training with another Webster Police Officer present.

The Webster town board has found that advocating for new police officers in this manner instead of always looking for transfers from other police departments is the most beneficial and cost-effective way to replace Webster Police Officers that retire or leave our ranks. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Kyle, Matthew, Tessa and Robert and welcome them to the Webster Police Department! On behalf of the Webster community, we wish you a safe and long career here in Webster.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

The Monroe County Department of Environmental Services, the town of Webster and the town of Penfield has joined forces to hold an appointment-only Household Hazardous Waste collection. This collection will take place at the Webster Highway Department, 1005 Picture Parkway, from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Most HHW — paint, flammables and other chemicals from home-use — is safe when used and stored properly. When they become unwanted and are disposed of improperly, these household wastes can become environmental hazards.

To ensure safety and reduce waiting times, appointments are required at all HHW collections. Appointments for this HHW collection will be accepted until Sept. 13. To schedule an appointment, Webster residents call (585) 872-1443 Mondays-Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Penfield residents should call (585) 340-8710 Mondays-Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or go on-line to monroecounty.gov/hhw to schedule your appointment. This Household Hazardous Waste collection is open to all Monroe County residents. Waste from businesses will not be accepted.

Up to 30 gallons of the following materials will be accepted per appointment at no charge: Oil-based and latex paint — for 1/3 -gallon or less of latex paint: discard lid, add kitty litter, let dry, place can in trash; wood stain and preservatives; automotive fluids — antifreeze, brake power steering and transmission fluids; pesticides and fertilizers; flammable products — gasoline, kerosene, thinners, strippers and solvents; household cleaners — liquid soaps, waxes and drain cleaners; Driveway sealer; Pool and photo chemicals; rechargeable — nickel-cadmium and button batteries; mercury — thermometers and thermostats; and syringes and sharps — safely packaged.

Items not accepted include used motor oil and vehicle batteries — contact service station or retailer; pharmaceutical wastes, propane tanks — permanent HHW facility only — cans with dried paint — if it rattles when shaken — remove lid and place in trash; empty containers — trash or recycle; everyday alkaline batteries; and glazing/spackle and joint compounds.

If residents are unable to take advantage of this one day HHW collection, the county offers other collections throughout the year. For more information, or for business waste disposal options, call DES at (585) 753-7600, option 3, or go on-line at monroecounty.gov/hhw. As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at vsupervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.