The Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford will celebrate all things hop-related this Labor Day, Sept. 2.

As one of the state’s original cash crops, hops are enjoying a revival with the craft beer industry. The museum will take visitors on a tour of hop history, and provide a taste of craft brews created from historical recipes and brewed by CB Craft Brewers.

Visitors can tour the working 19th-century brewery and see the hops being harvested on site. In addition to the Fat Ox and Intrepid Ales on tap, there will be beer-inspired food tastings throughout the village, plus demonstrations and crafts related to hops and history.

Games and sack races will be open to all ages. Families can visit the farm animals. Two exhibits are on display in the John L. Wehle Gallery: “Victoria’s Closet” and “Working Like a Dog.”

A shuttle will run from Buffalo and Batavia to the museum and back. Residents of towns included in this year’s Neighbors Free Weekend get free admission to Hop Harvest — Avon, Caledonia, LeRoy, Mumford and Scottsville. Guests need to show proof of residency.

The bus will stop at the Williamsville AAA office and Batavia Downs before heading to the museum in the morning, then return on the same route for afternoon drop-offs. Bus reservations are required and there is a $10 fee for bus tickets.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays-Sundays, plus Labor Day. Pre-sale tickets for Hop Harvest are discounted $2 when purchased through the museum website for a reduced cost of $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and college students, $12 for youth, and free for ages 3 and younger. GCV&M members receive free admission.

Visit gcv.org for information.