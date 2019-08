The East Rochester Chamber of Commerce thanks everyone who participated in, sponsored or supported the Karknocker 5K Race/Walk on July 19

The top five male finishers were Alexander Burks, of Geneseo; Joseph Whelen, of Texas; Omar Boulama, of Rochester; Oscar Lopez Hidalgo, of Rochester; and Matthew Pierce, of Rochester, The top five female finishers were Trisha Byler and Elizabeth Ogden, of Honeoye Falls; Kathryn Potter, of Pittsford; Melissa Johnson-White, of Fairport; and Danielle Groff, of Fairport.

The masters winners were Chad Johnson, of Fairport and Lynn Gottfried, of Penfield.

Visit erchamber.org for more information about the Karknocker.