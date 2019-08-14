Registered voters in Perinton now have two options for the general election:

Traditional voting on Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at a designated location in Perinton or early voting at any location in Monroe County from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.

Polling sites:

Greece Town Hall — 3 Vince Tofany Blvd., Rochester.

Ogden Town Hall — 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport.

MCC Downtown Campus — 321 State St., Rochester.

Penfield Town Hall — 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield.

Marketplace Mall — 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester.

Irondequoit Mall — 285 Medley Centre Parkway, Rochester.

Monroe Community Hospital — 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester.

Dates and Times early voting will be available:

(Community input could modify some of these times)

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 3.

1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28, 31 and Nov. 1.

Noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 29-30.

Visit monroecounty.gov for detailed information on voting in Monroe County.