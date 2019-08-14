Registered voters in Perinton now have two options for the general election:
Traditional voting on Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at a designated location in Perinton or early voting at any location in Monroe County from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.
Polling sites:
Greece Town Hall — 3 Vince Tofany Blvd., Rochester.
Ogden Town Hall — 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport.
MCC Downtown Campus — 321 State St., Rochester.
Penfield Town Hall — 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield.
Marketplace Mall — 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester.
Irondequoit Mall — 285 Medley Centre Parkway, Rochester.
Monroe Community Hospital — 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester.
Dates and Times early voting will be available:
(Community input could modify some of these times)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 3.
1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28, 31 and Nov. 1.
Noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 29-30.
Visit monroecounty.gov for detailed information on voting in Monroe County.
