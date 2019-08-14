The executive committee of Geva Theatre Center’s board of trustees renewed Christopher Mannelli’s contract as executive director and co-CEO through July 2022. Mannelli shares the role of co-CEO with artistic director Mark Cuddy.

Mannelli is celebrating his fourth season in this role. He oversaw the $10.5 million Front & Center capital campaign and building renovation, realized increases in subscription and single ticket sales, and increased the income from Geva’s annual fundraiser, Summer Curtain Call.

He led the organization through its four most successful seasons in recent history, posting an operational surplus last fiscal year and overseeing growth by over $1 million during his tenure. Geva welcomed over 150,000 audience members last season.

“Chris Mannelli, as executive director, has been very instrumental in the recent success of Geva Theatre Center,” said Dennis Bassett, chair of the board of trustees. “We are thrilled that he will be continuing in this capacity.”

“I am so proud of all that we have accomplished at Geva over the past four seasons,” Mannelli said. “I am honored to continue in my leadership of this dynamic arts institution and to serve the Rochester community.”

In 2017, Mannelli was appointed to the New York State Council on the Arts’ theater advisory panel. He serves on the boards for the League of Resident Theatre, Rochester Downtown Development Corp., Washington Square Park Community Association and Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Mannelli joined Geva in 2016 from Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago, where he served as managing director. He grew up on Long Island, and started his career as an actor and musician. He holds a bachelor’s in opera performance from SUNY Geneseo, master’s in arts leadership from DePaul University and an executive scholars certificate in nonprofit management from Northwestern University.