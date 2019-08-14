The 47th season at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will open with “La Cage Aux Folles,” based on the play by Jean Poiret and directed by Melissa Rain Anderson, on Sept. 4-Oct. 6.

Georges and Albin run a nightclub with drag performers in St. Tropez. They get a surprise when Georges’ son announces he is getting married … to the daughter of a conservative politician. “La Cage aux Folles” inspired the 1996 film “The Birdcage.”

The cast is led by Mark Cuddy as Georges and Danny Vaccaro as Albin. The production features musical direction by Don Kot and choreography by Sam Hay.

Tickets start at $25. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.