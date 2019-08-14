Insero & Co. CPAs recently held its first Volunteer Day to benefit Rochester Childfirst Network.

More than 100 employees from Cortland, Ithaca, Rochester and Watkins Glen spent the day working on improvement projects to ensure children have safe, stimulating spaces to learn and play with art, music and STEM applications.

“We take pride in giving back to the communities in which we work, live and play,” said Nancy Catarisano, Insero managing partner. “Volunteer Day is just one of the ways we encourage all of our employees to get involved and make a difference.”

The firm’s Insero Cares program provides funding to match employees’ volunteer time serving eligible charities. As a result, the firm and its employees raised over $12,500 for RCN.

“It really is all about the kids,” said Ann Marie Stephan, RCN executive director. “Children learn through exploration and play, and we appreciate Insero’s help in providing a nurturing setting for them.”

Insero established Volunteer Day in conjunction with RSM US Alliance’s Volunteer Week. Next year, all RSM member firms will have the opportunity and resources to build Volunteer Day in their local markets.

The project was supported by donations from local businesses.