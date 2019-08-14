The Irondequoit Community Orchestra will start a new chapter after the death of the founder and conductor, J. Russell “Russ” Thomas, earlier this year with new conductor Even Meccarello, a native of Canandaigua. The Irondequoit Community Orchestra was founded in 2011 by Thomas, a music educator for many years in Irondequoit. Although community orchestras are found throughout the Rochester area, there were none in Irondequoit. Under Thomas’ leadership and baton, the orchestra now has approximately 25 members playing violin, viola and bass at various venues in the Rochester area.

Players are not just from Irondequoit; they come from other areas such Sodus, Fairport and Penfield. Students have also been a part of the orchestra, and, over the years, players have ranged in age from 12 to 80-plus.

Meccarello received a Bachelor of Music from Nazareth College, and a Master of Music in conducting from Bowling Green State University, where he led performances with the University’s Philharmonia, Choral Society and was music director for a one act opera with the New Music Ensemble.

Rehearsals are from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Dake Jr. Highschool Music Room, 350 Cooper Road, Rochester, beginning Sept. 11. Call (585) 544-3561 for information.