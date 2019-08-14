The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester announced that Julie Nusbaum, of Brighton, has begun a two-year term as president.

Nusbaum was inaugural chair of the Federation’s Levine Center to End Hate and, prior, chaired the Community Relations Council. She has served on the Federation’s board of directors and taken on active roles in Women’s Philanthropy and on the Nominating and Planning and Allocations Committees. In 2001, she was awarded the Federation’s Raye K. Aiole Young Leadership Award.

“Through Federation, I connect to individuals and institutions in Jewish Rochester and in the broader community,” said Nusbaum. “I am passionate about social justice, and am committed to our work because we address needs in Rochester, but are also connected globally — to our history and our future, in Israel and around the world.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester works to build and protect a strong Jewish future in Rochester, Israel and worldwide through philanthropy, engagement, education and advocacy.