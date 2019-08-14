Assemblyman Mark Johns joined breast cancer survivors, advocates and members of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester at the coalition’s annual legislative reception.

The event gives lawmakers the opportunity to discuss new ways the state can better support and honor those whose lives have been affected by breast cancer.

Johns said he is especially excited to help provide more ways for Monroe County women to get

screened at the annual health fair he sponsors coming Oct.10 at the RIT Inn and Conference Center. Visit rochesterhealthfair.com for more details.

Visit bccr.org for more information about breast cancer or the coalition.