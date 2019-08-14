Assemblyman Mark Johns presented a state proclamation recently to Kathleen Truelson as she was honored with a LeadingAge New York Employee of Distinction Award.

Truelson is the off shift director at Hill Haven Transitional Care in Penfield and has been an dedicated employee there for 20 years.

Nominated for the award by one of her colleagues, Truelson was chosen to receive the award by LeadingAge New York, formerly known as the New York Association of Homes and Services for the Aging.

LeadingAge represents over 600 member not-for-profits, care providers, care communities, assisted living and community service providers across the state that employ over half a million New Yorkers.