The Perinton Historical Society will host a house tour from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Admission with membership starting as low as $10. Tickets will be available at the Fairport Museum, 18 Perrin St., in the village.

This year’s tour will feature seven homes on three streets on West Avenue, West Street and Woodlawn Avenue. West Street is one of the earliest streets in the village of Fairport with many homes built between 1852 and 1872. West Avenue used to be called Cherry Street because of the extensive cherry orchard at the site of what is now Packetts Glen. The street originally went from Main to West streets.

Call (585) 223-3989 or visit perintonhistoricalsociety.org for more information about the house tour and membership to the Perinton Historical Society.