Congressman Joe Morelle announced that $150,000 in funding from the National Science Foundation has been awarded to the Rochester Institute of Technology to support a Quantum Photonic Institute.
The grant supports the conceptualization of a Quantum Photonic Institute that creates a rich ecosystem of quantum science and technology capabilities through quantum photonic integrated circuits.
RIT receives funding quantum photonic institute
