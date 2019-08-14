Messenger Post Media messengerpost

Wednesday

Aug 14, 2019 at 3:30 PM


Congressman Joe Morelle announced that $150,000 in funding from the National Science Foundation has been awarded to the Rochester Institute of Technology to support a Quantum Photonic Institute.
The grant supports the conceptualization of a Quantum Photonic Institute that creates a rich ecosystem of quantum science and technology capabilities through quantum photonic integrated circuits.