Roberta Schiff, coordinator of Hudson Valley Vegans, will present “Making Healthful Choices: How to Incorporate Dr. Greger’s ‘Daily Dozen’ into Your Meals and Snacks” to the Rochester Area Vegan Society at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Brighton Town Park Lodge, 777 Westfall Road.

Club members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. The vegan share-a-dish dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. Visit rochesterveg.org for information.

On Sept. 14, the third annual Rochester VegFest will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court St., Rochester. This event will feature vegan food, yoga, art, information tables, children’s activities and speakers. Visit rocvegfest.org for information.