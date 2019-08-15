Atria Greece recently celebrated summer with its fifth annual family picnic.

The senior living community holds this picnic every August to mark another year.

“There is no place better, finer or more inviting than a Rochester summer,” said Elizabeth Richardson, executive director. “Our residents, family members and loved ones enjoyed a beautiful day of singing, bouncing, dancing and eating.”

Atria Greece is located on Towngate Road. Call (585) 225-3010 or visit atriaseniorliving.com for information.