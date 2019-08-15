The Geneva Theatre Guild is holding auditions for its night of “One Act Plays” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20-21 at the Presbyterian Church, 24 Park Place, Geneva.

Actors can audition for three plays: “Hangman” by Pete Barry, “Tender Offer” by Wendy Wasserstein and “The New Pasteur” by Michael John McGoldrick. Available roles will go to men playing ages 15-50, women playing ages 20-40 and children playing ages 10-15.

Performances will run Oct. 4-6 in the Pat Collins Black Box Theatre at the Geneva Community Center.