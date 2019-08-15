Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Sarah Blejwas, of Macedon, and Nathaniel Statt, of Marion, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Katrina DiCrasto, of Williamson, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Music in music composition, magna cum laude, with a minor in Bible from Wheaton College in Illinois.

Joanna Samar, of Red Creek, graduated in May 2019 with a Master of Science in education from SUNY Oneonta.