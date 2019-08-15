A teen suffered serious injuries after falling through a roof at a school in Penfield early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to Bay Trail Middle School on Scribner Road around 12:30 a.m. When they got there, they found another teen on the roof who said his friend had fallen through a skylight above the gym.

The 2019 Penfield High School graduate was found knocked out on the gym floor. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators spent part of the night searching the school grounds. They also contacted school officials who came out to the campus.

The Penfield Central District confirms both teenagers involved are 2019 Penfield High School graduates. Deputies say they are 18 or 19 years old. Their names have not yet been released.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.