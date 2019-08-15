Sophomore Logan McMurtry has two years until graduation, but he already left his mark on the Gates Chili Central School District.

For his Eagle Scout project, McMurtry build a rebounding wall for student-athletes.

“I wanted to do a project that combines my passion for lacrosse and soccer,” McMurtry said. “I approached the district with my intentions to build a rebounding wall on school property. Wall ball is an extremely valuable exercise that will greatly benefit lacrosse and soccer athletes.”

McMurtry submitted blueprints for the double-sided wall measuring 10 feet tall and 16 feet wide, and immediately started securing donations to pay for the materials. The project involved cementing posts into the ground, pressure treating the lumber and painting the wall to feature the Gates Chili logo.

“I’m really proud of this project,” McMurtry said. “I know that Gates Chili athletes will use this wall for years to come.”

McMurtry was honored for his contribution to at a recent Board of Education meeting.