The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Ironworkers, Local Union No. 33, will recruit 10 apprentices from Sept. 3 through Aug. 4, 2020.

Applicants ages 18 and older must have a high school diploma or its equivalent, valid driver’s license and reliable transportation, pass a drug test, sign an affidavit that they can physically do the work of an ironworker, and join the union, among other requirements.

Applications are available at Union 33, 650 Trabold Road, Rochester, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesdays of the month. Call (585) 288-2630 for information.