The Arts Council for Wayne County will present the 44th Letchworth Arts and Crafts Show & Sale on Oct. 12-14 at the Highbanks Recreation Area of Letchworth State Park in Mount Morris.

Over 300 artisans will display pottery, paintings, quilts, fiber arts, jewelry, photography, furniture, floral arrangements and specialty foods.

The entertainment lineup features Eric Kelly & Trilogy, the Upstate New York Folk Group and the 3D Line Dancers. Children can get their faces and nails painted in the Kids Zone.

Admission is free, with $10 per car for parking. Handicapped-parking and curbside pickup for heavy purchases is available. Call (585) 237-3517 or visit artswyco.org for information.