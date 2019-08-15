Congressman Chris Collins opposes a wind farm off Lake Erie because he is afraid it would threaten border security. The wind turbines, Mr. Collins says, would interfere with radar monitoring vessels crossing from Canada into the United States.

The Department of Defense has a process to make sure that wind farms do not interfere with national defense, including radar monitoring. To date, there are several wind farms around military bases and water ways that have been approved and do not interfere with radar monitoring. In European and Asian countries the science and technology of radar and wind turbines is advancing so wind turbines don't interfere with radar.

Mr. Collins' opposition to wind farms hurts local communities and our national defense. Blocking private capital investment hurts local economies. Blocking renewable energy hurts local communities. Blocking technological advances such as upgrading radar and turbine advances makes us less safe and hurts national defense.

William Fine

Brockport