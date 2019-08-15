Eight attorneys from Underberg & Kessler LLP in Rochester were named 2019 Upstate New York Super Lawyers and one was named a 2019 Upstate New York Rising Star.

Mike Beyma, Jim Coniglio, Steve Gersz, Kate Karl, Paul Keneally, Tom Knab, Anna Lynch and Margaret Somerset are in the Super Lawyers group, which represents the top 5% of upstate attorneys.

Leah Cintineo is in the Rising Stars group for family law, which represents the top 2.5% of lawyers who are younger than 40 or practiced law for 10 years or less.

The list is produced through nominations, peer review and independent research.