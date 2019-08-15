Eleven attorneys at Underberg & Kessler LLP are among the Best Lawyers in America for 2020.

Mike Beyma, Jim Coniglio, Pat Cusato, Steve Gersz, Tim Johnson, Kate Karl, Paul Keneally, Anna Lynch, Ed Russell, Margaret Somerset and George Van Nest were selected by their peers for the annual list under their specialties.

More than 83,000 attorneys cast 8.2 million-plus votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed.