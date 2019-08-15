Pittsford resident joins Community Bank

Robert “Bob” Moore, of Pittsford, recently joined Community Bank as vice president, commercial banker in Victor to grow, develop and manage new commercial banking relationships in Greater Rochester.

Moore will provide direct service to commercial customers, including loans, deposits, and other commercial products and services. He has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, especially in middle-market lending, client relationships and credit management.

Moore earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Rochester and a bachelor’s degree from Washington University.