PHELPS — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead Tuesday night along Route 96 in the town of Phelps.

Jean Carlos-Rentas, 28, of Cleveland, Ohio, was identified from his fingerprints, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said.

Henderson said because of the nature of the investigation at this point, details on what, if any, his history is with law enforcement are not being released.

“He wasn’t familiar to us,” Henderson said.

A motorist discovered the body of Carlos-Rentas on the shoulder of Route 96, near Hayes Road, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Carlos-Rentas suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the upper body. Henderson said the crime occured at the scene and his body was not dumped there.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who may have been in the area between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Aug. 13 is asked to call 585-396-4638 or use the tip line at www.ontariosheriff.org.

Henderson said the public has provided some information, and investigators are “checking any and all” tips.