Amber and Blaze were part of a cat family found at a mobile home park. They are very gentle and need tender loving care. The shelter hopes they can find a home together.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.