Rochester Rotary will hold the Sunshine Camp Trail Mix 5K on Oct. 13 to benefit youth with disabilities at Rochester Rotary Sunshine Campus, 809 Five Points Road, Rush.

Participants can see a portion of the 157-acre private camp through paved sidewalks and natural dirt trails.

“Sunshine Camp is the only local camp of its kind that gives children with special needs unique overnight camping experiences,” said Julie St. Germaine, president of Rochester Rotary. “We hope the community will come out and support this new event, and help kids with disabilities just be kids while at summer camp.”

Email tracey@rochesterrotary.org or visit sunshinecampus.org to register or for sponsorship information.