State Police are investigating a serious one-car crash that happened just before 1 p.m. on the New York State Thruway in the town of Phelps on Thursday.

The crash happened between Exit 41 in Waterloo and Exit 42 in Geneva.

State Police report that several people were in the car. Two people were ejected and airlifted to local hospitals.

Troopers said that the injuries range from minor to life-threatening.

All westbound lanes are blocked as of 3:30 p.m. State Police report that traffic is passing on the right shoulder during the ongoing investigation.