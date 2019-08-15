PHELPS — State police are investigating a serious one-car rollover crash on the Thruway in the town of Phelps on Thursday.

The crash happened between Exit 41 in Waterloo and Exit 42 in Geneva just before 1 p.m.

State police say several people were in the car. Two people were ejected and airlifted to local hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

All westbound lanes are blocked as of 3:30 p.m. Traffic is passing on the right shoulder.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.