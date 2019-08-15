UUU Art Collective, 153 State St., Rochester, is exhibiting expressionist paintings and landscapes by New York City artist Ludovic Nkoth through Sept. 8

Nkoth’s work is influenced by his Cameroonian roots, and his perspective on his country and culture since migrating to the U.S. He celebrates his cultural and familial practices by featuring the faces of family members and friends in his art.

Nkoth said he uses his painting to share the voice of those who are silenced in Cameroon. He created “The Fight for Ambazonia” to elevate and share the story of civil conflict that resulted in a massacre.

Visit uuuartcollective.com for information.