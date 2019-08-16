Two of the suspects who admitted to plotting to attack a Muslim community were sentenced Friday.

Judge Sam Valleriani sentenced Brian Colaneri and Andrew Crysel to 4 to 12 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges.

Investigators say Crysel and Colaneri, along with Vincent Vetromile and Nicholas Pheilshifter, planned the attack on Muslims in the community of Islamberg near Binghamton. FBI agents say at least one of the bombs found was functional.

Vetromile pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He will be sentenced up to 12 years in prison at a later date.

Pheilshifter pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon as a crime of terrorism. He is expected to be sentenced to seven years in prison with five years post-release supervision on Aug. 26.