Recent Pittsford Sutherland graduate, Natalie Leclair, brought home the Inspiration Award from the national Songbook Academy competition in Carmel, Indiana.

Leclair was one of 40 high-schoolers accepted into the week-long music intensive program founded by 5-time Grammy nominated singing star, Michael Feinstein. At the end of the week, she was chosen as a top 10 finalist and performed in the final showcase held July 20 in the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.

The panel of judges included Feinstein, Tony-award winning actor Michael McElroy, singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester, pianist-composer Nat Zegree, opera singer Sylvia McNair and Broadway star Laura Osnes.

Leclair was evaluated for her performance of American standards “Devil May Care” and “My

One and Only Love.”

Visit https://bit.ly/2OWSkkL to hear her performance.