Messenger Post Media is looking to add to its journalism team

Do you have a passion for storytelling? Do you have multimedia skills? Can you produce a fair and balanced local story using today’s technology combining print, photographs and video?

If so, Messenger Post Media is adding more backpack journalist freelancers to our team to assist in the coverage of Ontario County issues, features and community events.

Parties interested in becoming a regular contributor to the Daily Messenger and MPNnow.com should send a resume and samples of work to Executive Editor Jennifer Reed at jreed@messengerpostmedia.com

Successful applicants will be extended a freelance contract and paid for all published work.